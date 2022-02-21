Olathe hopes a new apartment complex will kick off a downtown revitalization.

Earlier this month, Indianapolis-based Milhaus opened its $37 million, 228-unit Arrello Apartments at the site of the former Olathe Public Library’s downtown branch, at the southeast corner of Park and Chestnut streets.

It’s the downtown area’s first residential development in more 30 years and the catalyst for revitalization efforts in the core, city spokesman Cody Kennedy said.

“With new residents coming to the downtown area, we hope to see more small businesses coming in, not only for residents of downtown, but for other travelers as well,” said Kennedy, the city’s chief communications and marketing officer.

Olathe didn’t specify a target for anticipated retail or office space in downtown but is working to identify additional resources and potential incentives to assist and encourage more commercial and retail uses there, Kennedy said.

Just around the corner from Arrello is the completed 356,821-square-foot, seven-story courthouse, at 150 W. Santa Fe St., across the street from the existing courthouse — originally opened in 1952 — and west of Olathe City Hall.