OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe City Council voted to annex almost 175 acres of land into city limits, helping clear a path for potential Garmin expansion.

Garmin Realty, a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd., requested the city annex the land, located in the southwest corner of 151st Street and Lone Elm Road — down the street from the company’s headquarters.

The council voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve the annexation of the property, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

Garmin intends to request a rezone for future development, but the land had to first be annexed into the city. It’s not clear at this time exactly what the company plans to construct on the property.

The company acquired the three annexed land parcels from Brunker Farms in November.

Last fall, Garmin also acquired the nearby 193-acre site where the Great Mall of the Great Plains once stood.

Additionally, the company is working on a $200 million expansion of its headquarters property at 151st Street and Interstate 35. Crews completed the first phase in 2018. The second phase is projected for a 2023 completion, the Business Journal reports.