An entity associated with Kansas City-based Jones Development Co. plans to construct 2.47 million square feet of industrial in five warehouse buildings in South Olathe Business Park.

The Olathe City Council recently approved JDC North Olathe Properties LLC’s bid to rezone 149 acres from rural to industrial on the northwest corner of 167th Street and U.S. Highway 169.

Mackey Family Farm LLC and the Virginia Mackey Revocable Trust previously owned the site, according to documents filed with the city.

The buildings will include:

Building A and Building B, both at 653,640 square feet, ranging from 39 to 47 feet tall.

Building C and Building D, both at 77,760 square feet, ranging from 35 to 43 feet tall.

Building E, at 1.1 million square feet, ranging from 39 to 47 feet tall.