OLATHE, Kan. — On Tuesday, the Olathe City Council will consider issuing bonds to support the construction of a new warehouse south of Interstate 35.

BPG Olathe 1 LLC, a subsidiary of BlueScope Properties Group, is requesting the city consider issuing $28 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) to build a 236,000-square-foot industrial warehouse near the northeast corner of 159th Street and Lone Elm Road.

If approved, the project would receive a 10-year property tax abatement. The developer will be responsible for making payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT). Under the agreement, the first year of PILOT payments would be set at $0.68 per square foot of warehouse space. Payments would increase by 2% each year following the initial agreement.

The $28million IRB would cover the cost of construction of the first phase of warehouse development at159th Street and Lone Elm Road.

The 236,000-square-foot warehouse is the first phase of a 640,150-square-foot development that will include four industrial, flex and warehouse buildings on roughly 70 acres of land.