A sustainable developer looks to take a former Kansas City coal yard once responsible for tons of carbon emissions each year and bring it into the future with a large new residential proposal in the River Market.

Arnold Development Group is exploring a mixed-income, mixed-use multifamily high-rise project on the 3.6-acre former coal yard at 108 Grand Blvd. The property is surplus real estate owned by Boston-based Vicinity Energy.

Principal Jonathan Arnold on Monday said he is evaluating a redevelopment similar to his firm’s Second + Delaware Apartments, a $95.7 million, 276-unit community built alongside The Yarco Cos. several blocks to the west at 122 Delaware St.

Second + Delaware opened its doors to residents in October 2020 and achieved full lease-up less than a year later, in August 2021.

The project has won accolades as the world’s Largest Passive House building, an energy efficiency standard under which it uses 80-90% less energy than regular buildings. It has 16-inch-thick walls, triple-pane windows, a high-efficiency heating and cooling system, 30,000-square-foot green rooftop and 760 rooftop solar panels.

