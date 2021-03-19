Old Stroud’s location in Fairway gets demolished with new development planned

About 18 months after Stroud’s vacated its home in Fairway, the building that housed the famed maker of pan-fried chicken is being razed for a new multitenant project.

Earlier this week, bulldozers started taking down the red-brick and metal facade of the location at 4200 Shawnee Mission Parkway, where Stroud’s had been for more than 10 years, the Shawnee Mission Post reports. As of Friday, the building is gone.

In its place, developer MREM Fairway Property LLC plans a building that will feature retailers and a drive-thru Starbucks, the report says. The 6,500-square-foot project represents the first time Fairway approved a community improvement district tax, which will tack on a 1.5% sales tax that was approved in December.

Stroud’s in Fairway closed on Sept. 30, 2019.

Stroud’s shuttered the site in October 2019, pointing to in-flux plans to redevelop the property and citing the need for repairs and updates. KC Hopps Ltd. and a group of local investors owned the Stroud’s in Fairway, plus a location in Overland Park. The landlord denied those claims and said at the time that it would pursue back rent and future lease obligations.

The closing left Stroud’s with only two locations, but the restaurant has been busy since.