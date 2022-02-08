KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy February is expected to bring millions of dollars to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and that just with one event. It’s no surprise hotels are filling up for the weekend of Feb. 18.

In just a couple of weeks, Kansas City will see Eric Church in concert at the T-Mobile Center, and Bartle Hall is hosting thousands of people for the Triple Crown volleyball tournament.

Businesses and hotels in the area are loving the boost in sales. The Marriott Downtown is already sold out.

“When you think about how robust KC is getting ready to be, just the volleyball alone has a pretty big impact,” said Kathy Nelson, CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “Just the volleyball alone has a pretty big impact.”

The Triple Crown tournament usually brings in about 20,000 people.

“So the hotels will be bustling,” Nelson said.

Economic impact for the multiday volleyball tournament is expected to be more than $12 million.

“When people come into our city, they’re are spending their money at our hotels. They’re going out to eat,” Nelson explained. “They may be being transported via taxi or Uber. They might fly in; they might drive in and buy gas.”

Hotels.com show a dramatic spike in hotel prices with fewer rooms available come Feb. 18.

The Sheraton Crown Center only has two rooms left, both the presidential suites. Hotel Kansas City has six rooms available at $439 per night. The weekend prior, a room is only $219. The Crossroads Hotel’s rate for Feb. 18 is $349, when rooms there normally go for $222.

“I think it’s awesome,” Kansas City resident Sabrina McFarland said. “I feel really bad for a lot of the businesses that have closed or have had to lay off people. I just think it’s been great that they’ll be able to put more money in their pockets and keep some employees on board.”

There’s no doubt sidewalks downtown will be filled with people that weekend. Nelson wants people to remember to be kind so guests come back.

Next up for big sporting events in Kansas City is the Big 12 Tournament starting March 9, 2022.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.