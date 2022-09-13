The only veterinarian office in De Soto has its eye on a $3.5 million expansion that would move the practice down the street.

In April 2020, Dr. Matt Fehr acquired De Soto Vet from Dr. Matt VanderVelde, who had owned the business since 1985 and was ready to retire.

Now under DM Vet Properties LLC, Fehr teamed up with Lawrence-based Alcove Development to build Wildcat on the Curve, which will consist of two, two-story 10,000-square-foot medical office buildings on 1.6 acres across the street from the Dollar General along Lexington Avenue.

The De Soto City Council granted unanimous approval in mid-August for the developer’s request for a 75%, 10-year tax abatement request and sales tax exemption on construction materials and equipment purchases.

The developer plans to present a request for industrial revenue bonds on Sept. 15 following a public hearing by the City Council. If it’s approved, Alcove will submit a request to rezone the site, finalize a site plan and plat the parcel. Those meetings will take place this fall.