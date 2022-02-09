BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Whataburger fans living in Blue Springs will have to wait a little longer to get their fix without leaving the city limits.

Whataburger planned to open the restaurant in Blue Springs this month, but it’s been delayed because of construction issues, according to police. Officers are working with Whataburger to execute a traffic plan and minimize congestion when the location does open.

The company said customers won’t need to wait long, it still plans to open the location on Missouri 7 Highway, just south of Interstate 70 in the coming weeks.

It will be the third Whataburger location to open in the Kansas City-area, with more than a dozen more planned. Locations in Lee’s Summit and Independence opened in November.

The first Whataburger on the Kansas side of the metro is expected to open soon, too. It will be located near West 135th Street and Hemlock.