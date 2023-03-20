Oracle Cerner has started another round of layoffs that appears to be part of a restructuring plan Oracle Corp. approved in fiscal year 2022 to bolster operational efficiencies after its acquisitions, including Cerner Corp., according to SEC filings.

It’s unclear how many employees are affected. Oracle representatives could not be reached for comment, and a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice had not been filed with Missouri or Kansas as of Friday morning.

A number of Oracle Cerner employees received notice Thursday that their employment would end on March 31, and some took to social media to say that they had been called into impromptu meetings with executives and notified of the layoffs.

One commenter on TheLayoff.com said the job cuts were rumored to be 10% of the Oracle Cerner workforce. Commenters on Reddit said they also had heard that figure. Before Thursday, Oracle Cerner employed 11,900 full-time associates in the Kansas City area and about 28,000 overall.

