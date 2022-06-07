Oracle Corp.’s $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner Corp. is complete and set to formally close Wednesday, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The deal was first reported in December and has been approaching the finish line for weeks. The two companies recently cleared antitrust review in Europe, after having passed a deadline for U.S. antitrust review in late February.

Austin, Texas-based Oracle offered $95 cash for each share of Cerner stock in the deal. Oracle’s tender offer — a public effort to solicit shares at a set price — expired at midnight Monday (Eastern time). At that time, 69.2% or 204,280,589 of Cerner’s shares had been tendered.

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s chairman and chief technology officer, is set to discuss the sale and Oracle’s strategies moving forward at a virtual event at 3 p.m. Thursday dubbed “The Future of Healthcare.”

Cerner, which provides electronic health records and is a national leader in health care IT, is the Kansas City area’s largest private-sector employer and the region’s No. 2 public company by revenue.