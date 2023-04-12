KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A plant in Kansas City, Kansas is open less than a day after dozens of employees became sick.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department says it arrived at Premier Custom Foods near South Mill Street and Pawnee Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was unconscious by the time firefighters arrived, according to the department.

Emergency crews treated 30 people at the plant. First responders transported 16 employees to hospitals.

The U.S. Department of Labor says it is investigating and says a possible carbon monoxide leak inside the building sickened the employees. At this point it’s only preliminary information. OSHA has six months to complete its investigation into the issue.

OSHA says the plant uses carbon monoxide at the plant to preserve fresh meat.