The Kansas City metro area broke its Inc. 5000 record this year for the most companies on the list in the past decade.

The list, which highlights America’s fastest-growing private companies, features 52 local companies — one more than the previous high in 2021.

Three area businesses captured a spot in the Inc. 500:

No. 22 — Advanced Medical Resources, Leawood

No. 125 — Lula, Overland Park

No. 365 — Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, Kansas City

Kansas City-based Conexon came close to landing in the top 500, ranking No. 529.

See the full list in the Kansas City Business Journal.