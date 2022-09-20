Drake Development LLC acquired 200 acres in Overland Park and intends to kick off a master planned residential development. (Photo by Drake Development)

Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC is ready to enter the housing market with its 418-home Wild Horse project in Overland Park, located in the northeast corner of 179th Street and Switzer Road.

Wild Horse will be a five-phase project, starting with the construction of 82 homes.

Drake received approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday afternoon for its final plat. On Oct. 3, the project will go before the City Council.

Even though the developer previously has focused on retail development, and, more recently, mixed-use in Merriam and Lee’s Summit, Director of Acquisitions J.D. Christie said the site “just made sense,” because of its proximity to U.S. Highway 69 and to two Blue Valley schools.

The site’s ZIP code ranks No. 2. on the Kansas City Business Journal‘s list of the area’s 50 wealthiest ZIP codes.

Over time, the site could blossom into a bigger sprawling project, though no plans of that concept have been submitted.