OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city said it will only be able to open three of its five swimming pools this summer because it simply doesn’t have enough lifeguards.

Overland Park said it hired about 100 lifeguards in the past month, but even with those new employees, it is still about 115 short.

Due to the shortage, the city will only open Young’s Pool, Stonegate Pool, and Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center’s Pool.

Bluejacket Pool will not open this summer.

Overland Park closed Marty Pool last year and the area will eventually be turned into a city park.

The city said it did raise pay from $10 to $13 in an effort to fill all of its open lifeguard positions. While it likely helped some, it did not make enough of a difference to fill all openings.

Other cities, including Kansas City, Kansas are facing similar issues when it comes to lifeguards.

Lifeguard training will begin in about three weeks.

Overland Park’s pools will open for the season on May 29.

