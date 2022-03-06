OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The wait is over for Whataburger fans on the Kansas side of the metro.

The first Whataburger in Kansas opens Monday at 11 a.m. It’s located at 8420 West 135th St. in Overland Park.

The city announced a route for drivers in hopes of limiting the impact on traffic in the area, just like Lee’s Summit and Independence did last year when Whataburger locations opened in those communities.

Drivers who plan on heading to the new location this week need to come from eastbound 133rd Street, and then exit from 133rd Street.

No one will be able to reach eastbound 133rd Street from Antioch.

Source: City of Overland Park

Overland Park’s police department said signs will be added in the area to help drivers get to and from the restaurant.

The traffic route will be in place as long as necessary, according to the city.

This will be the third Whataburger location to open in the Kansas City metro.

