An apartment building and a new grocery store will score prime visibility off of Metcalf Avenue in a piece of the Southglen Center.

The Overland Parks City Council approved a request by BK Properties to rezone property at the northeast corner of 121st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The developer, a partnership led by Kansas City-based Block Real Estate Services LLC, wants to build a five-story, 341-unit apartment building on 7.96 acres and a 19,559 square-foot grocery store. The location is sandwiched between Metcalf Avenue and Blue Valley North High School and east of the Overland Crossing shopping center.

Rendering of proposed apartment complex.

Rendering of proposed apartment complex.

Rendering of proposed grocery store.

Rendering of proposed site plan.

Two plats on the southern portion of Southglen Center will be removed, including the site of the former Southglen 12 Theatres, which later operated as a 24 Hour Fitness. Plans call for more than 100,000 square feet to go untouched, and the remainder of the shopping center will remain accessible via 119th Street.

Residents and guests would access the apartments and grocery store from a four-way intersection on Metcalf Avenue in addition to Southglen’s 119th Street access point, according to city documents.