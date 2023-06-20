OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Best Regards Bakery in Overland Park just made its own Taylor Swift-related announcement.

The popular bakery is taking preorders for Swiftie inspired Sugar Cookies, a Swiftie inspired Party Cake and Taylor’s favorite — Swiftie Chai Sugar Cookies!

The bakery said they came up with the idea, but wasn’t sure how popular the options would become with fans. Then someone shared a picture on Instagram.

“They don’t just want to watch it, or go to the concert, they want to participate. They want to eat it. They want to enjoy, become part of the whole process. We’re having a blast,” Robert Duensing, Best Regards Bakery, said.

Each sugar cookie represents one of Swift’s album covers. There is also a cookie called “The Eras Tour,” which is the name of Taylor’s summer tour.

Speaking of Swift, Duensing said he put his own twist on the Chi Spice Sugar Cookie recipe Taylor released in 2014. The recipe resurfaced last year.

“It’s still the basic recipe, but I’ve tweaked it a little bit. We make our own chi spice blend on there and it’s still soft and chewy, but it has a little bit of that heat and bite to it,” Duensing said.

The bakery is currently taking preorders for the cookies.

Orders can be placed online or inside the store.

Who knows? Taylor Swift may even drop by to pick up one or two.

Fans also have the option of making their own Chai Sugar Cookies after Swift shared the recipe online at the request of her followers.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for two shows on July 7 and July 8.