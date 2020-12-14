Overland Park commission approves preliminary plans for new Whataburger location

Whataburger shares plans for a 3,751-square-foot restaurant in Overland Park. (Photo courtesy Castles Design Group via the City of Overland Park)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Good news came Monday for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow Whataburger fans!

The Overland Park Planning Commission approved a revised preliminary plan Monday for a new location at 135th and Hemlock in the Overland Pointe Marketplace shopping center.

This Whataburger would replace a closed Salty Iguana restaurant, the Kansas City Business Journal reports. Whataburger plans to demolish the building, according to city documents, and build a 3,751-square-foot drive-thru restaurant.

A public hearing and vote by the full council are still required.

Mahomes, a Texas native, tweeted in late 2018, about how he wanted a Whataburger location in the Kansas City area. Fast forward to June 2020 when the fast food chain officially announced that it would expand into Kansas and Missouri, but it didn’t provide any specifics.

Now, the Overland Park location is believed to be the first of four metro Whataburger locations to come up at a city meeting.

According to job listings, the company has locations planned on 7 Highway in Blue Springs, in place of a former Winstead’s restaurant, as well as in Independence and Lee’s Summit.

Specific opening dates for the four restaurants were not immediately available.