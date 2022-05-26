The new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison needed to add educational, fun and interactive exhibits before its 2023 opening, and it hired Overland Park-based Dimensional Innovations to get the job done.

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum got its start in 2016 when it acquired the world’s last surviving Lockheed Electra 10 E aircraft, the plane Earhart flew on her ill-fated attempt to circumnavigate the globe in 1937.

Named Muriel after Earhart’s younger sister, the aircraft will be the centerpiece of the new museum, which is in a 17,000-square-foot hangar completed at the end of 2019 at Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport.

Dimensional Innovations was hired in 2018 to design and create 13 exhibits for the museum, allowing visitors to go on an educational and engaging journey through the life of Earhart.

“We’re going to be a pretty unique museum in that we’ll have both a historical and STEM focus,” Museum Director Allison Balderrama said.

“We’ll focus on Amelia’s story, with a lot of historical things about her life and artifacts, but we want to educate people about aviation and careers across the STEM fields as well, with Muriel as the centerpiece. All of our exhibits are outfitted to national, Kansas and Missouri curriculum standards. So education will also be a huge focus for us.”