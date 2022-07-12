OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After resolving a dispute with the city, a popular doughnut shop in downtown Overland Park will remain open at least through the end of the year.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) to allow DOP Donuts to operate its donut trailer through Dec. 18.

In 2019, the city issued an SUP to allow the doughnut trailer to sit on a lot located east of the Nexus IT building at 7512 West 80th St. as long as the trailer was moved on non-business days.

According to city documents, over the two-year period the doughnut trailer has been in operation, city staff have conducted multiple site visits. The staff visited the location seven times during the summer of 2021 and noted that the trailer was not being moved.

DOP Donuts owner Travis Lindemoen said the trailer wasn’t being moved because he did not have the staff to do so. Under the new agreement, the trailer will not need to be moved while city staff and DOP search for a more permanent solution.

Commissioner Edward Reitzes said he supports the temporary solution for DOP but feels the city needs to review regulations for food trucks.

“I personally think the original requirement to move the trailer Monday, Tuesday and Thursday each week either off-site or behind the building was overly burdensome on the business owner. I think the city staff and the governing body needs to make the requirements for mobile trailers, food trailers less restrictive,” Reitzes said.

The seasonal business is typically closed in the winter months. Lindemoen said he’s working with the city on a more permanent plan to turn the site into a miniature golf course.

“We are working on a putt-putt concept. We are hoping to be able to tie in the trailer and putt-putt to resolve this whole issue,” Lindemoen said.

The city council is scheduled to consider the permit at the next regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 1.

