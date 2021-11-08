Overland Park greenlights plans for new Chick-fil-A

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved plans to build a new Chick-fil-A in the southern portion of the city.

Developer Galleria 115 Investors LLC is requesting permission to build a 4,989-square-foot, drive-thru restaurant at the southwest corner of 112th Street and Nall Avenue.

The project will include a double lane drive-thru that will wrap around the building and 42 parking spaces to the north of the proposed building.

Proposed double drive-thru lane

According to city documents, the project will require the installation of a traffic signal at 113th Street and Nall Avenue, a right-turn lanes for all southbound entrances into the site, an eastbound right-turn lane into the retail portion of the site off of 112th Street, a northbound left-turn lane on Nall Avenue at 113th Street, and a westbound left-turn lane on 115th Street.

The proposals will move on to the Overland Park City Council for final approval.