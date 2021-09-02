Overland Park group shares potential plans for revamped downtown corridor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — City leaders in Overland Park are reviewing potential plans to revamp downtown.

On Wednesday, members of the Overland Park Community Development Committee heard a proposal from the Downtown Overland Park Partnership (DOPP) on potential renovations to the Overland Park Corridor and farmers market.

On Friday, the city will issue a request for proposal (RFP) for a potential redesign of the farmers market area.

Existing site conditions

Proposed improvements

After learning of the city’s intent to issue an RFP, the DOPP began studying potential improvements to the Overland Park Drive corridor from 79th to 80th streets.

“With the redesign of the farmers market, we thought now is the perfect opportunity to reimagine Overland Park Drive and how we could make it more pedestrian friendly,” DOPP Executive Director Angie Mutti said.

The DOPP has partnered with the landscaping firm Confluence to lead design efforts for the project.

Confluence Project Manager Hank Moyers said a majority of the proposed redesign is centered around transitioning the service alley that runs east to west adjacent to the market into a single roadway.

“What we have incorporated is some opportunities to create this space as a single plane of concrete out there without any curbs to allow for pedestrians and vehicles to circulate freely with both of them together,” Moyers said.

That street reconfiguration would also include drop down gates to control vehicle access during large community events like the Fall Festival.

Moyers said lighting would play a large role in the potential redesign. The proposal includes adding a series of festoon lights along Santa Fe Street between 79th and 80th streets.

Moyers said pedestrian safety can be greatly improved by smoothing out the path near the clock tower and adding more lighting options at the intersections in the area.

“At the primary crossing between the farmers market and the clock tower we’ve reworked that space a little bit to provide an ADA accessible route for all pedestrians, which it is not currently,” Moyer said.

The committee did not approve any plans for the market redesign, but will be looking for public feedback on the project.

The city will host a town hall meeting to get feedback on the future plans for the market. That meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center.