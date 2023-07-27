OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The ice cream at one Overland Park shop is tasting a little sweeter Thursday.

The Golden Scoop, a coffee and ice cream store that employs people with developmental disabilities, received a $50,000 grant Thursday from Arcare, a disability advocacy group.

The money will go toward the company’s plans to open a second location in Independence.

“Being able to open more concepts like the Golden Scoop is huge and very crucial,” cofounder Amber Schreiber said.

Schreiber said her sister helped come up with the idea after having conversations with families of people with developmental disabilities.

“Would they have meaningful employment opportunities? Would they be able to live on their own?” Schreiber said.

“She came across two concepts we are modeled after on the East Coast and down in Dallas. We merged the two, and we were able to employ 21 ‘Super Scoopers’ when we first opened.”

When the new location opens in Independence, the Golden Scoop plans to hire 25 more “Super Scoopers.” You can find their current location near 95th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park.