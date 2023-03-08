The redevelopment of the former Sears site in Overland Park won over City Council members for the first time since 2019.

The Overland Park City Council voted 10-1 to approve the revised preliminary plan for the 97 Metcalf project, at the southeast corner of 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, which decreased the overall square footage from 209,067 square feet to 135,300 square feet in 10 buildings.

The approval came with the stipulation that the pool area and pickleball courts close at 10 p.m.

Box Development LLC, an affiliate of the Wichita-based Walter Morris Cos. real estate firm, reduced the size to increase buffers to the east of the site and because its preliminary plan no longer included the now-demolished 209,000-square-foot former Sears building.

In place of the former Sears building, the developer will build a 93,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness location on the eastern portion of the 18.8-acre site, which includes a kids turf area, an outdoor deck with a pool area and four pickleball courts.

This will be Life Time Fitness’ second country club location in Overland Park.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.