OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s a bit of a record-scratch moment for some vinyl collectors who recently learned that their favorite shop in Overland Park will close at the end of the year.

Owners of Vinyl Renaissance & Audio, off 90th and Metcalf, said they’re retiring from the business after 20-plus years of work. They said the time is right for them to get out — even as vinyl grows in popularity.

Spinning an analog recording is a little more effort perhaps than streaming an album, but the stream of customers at the shop has only grown, especially since their retirement announcement.

“We’ve had a lot of regulars come in over the weekend very upset,” said Emma Matheson, who does a lot of sorting and social media work for the business.

“We’ve had people come in every single weekend. Every Saturday, they check in: ‘Now where am I going to go and what am I going to do?'” said Eva Phillips, who owns the shop with her husband.

And she said business is good, but they’ve spent enough time around records, remembering back to the origins of their business.

“Then our basement was full of records, and we were selling them online together. He was mainly doing classical records. And then we moved, and I said, ‘They’re not going to the new house,'” Phillips said.

Now many of those records are at the shop, for sale along with everything else. Used record discounts are also starting at 20% off, but employees said it’s hard to make a dent on their stock.

“I keep expecting after these huge days to come in a be like, ‘Oh my God. We’re running out,'” Matheson said. “But no, we have plenty in the back still to go through. We’ve bought so much more than we could every dream of getting through.”

Vinyl Renaissance’s last planned day open is Dec. 31. Sales are already happening, but deals will start getting more intense on Black Friday, Phillips said.