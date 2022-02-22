OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After several hours of debate, the Overland Park City Council unanimously voted to deny a proposal to rezone a portion of the Deer Creek Golf Course to make way for a new apartment complex.

Developers requested the city rezone approximately 11 acres of land from a Single-Family Residential District (R-1) to a Planned High-Rise Apartment District (RP-6).

The overall project intended to scale back the perimeter of the Deer Creek Golf Course to create a 220–unit apartment complex and golf pro shop.

Rendering of proposed development on Deer Creek Golf Course. Image provided by Overland Park Planning Commission.

Bob Johnson with Polsinelli Law Firm spoke on behalf of the applicant Monday night. Johnson said the project includes streambank improvements to address erosion along Tomahawk Creek for the property to continue operating as a functional golf course.

“What it is is a positive outcome of doing this redevelopment, and I believe that is why the stipulations are included. If this redevelopment moves forward, there is the ability to go do these improvements. That is the solution here,” Johnson said.

Approximately 9,000 acres of Tomahawk Creek drain through the Deer Creek Golf Course.

During the public hearing, more than 20 area residents spoke about the rezone and proposed development.

Jeff Coppaken lives in the Deer Creek neighborhood and said the proposed project is too big for the proposed space.

“There is an implication that the neighborhood doesn’t welcome apartments. That’s factually inaccurate as well,” Coppaken said. “The neighborhood is surrounded by multifamily [dwellings]. It’s a fabric part of the school system right there. We welcome all types of people into the neighborhood. This is just the wrong development for this land itself.”

“No amount of architectural features can disguise the mass and length of these buildings. The project is too big, too dense, too many variances are needed and too many unknowns exist in reference to safety, traffic, environmental impacts and yes, the long-term viability of the golf course,” Nancy Czinege said.

On Monday, the council first voted to approve the rezone request, but the motion failed 4-8 with support from councilmembers Paul Lyons, Holly Grummert, Melissa Cheatham and Logan Heley.

“We already have seen that the character of the neighborhood is now going to be buffered and has been buffered by a commercial area by this golf course. That is what is protecting the single family from this development,” Grummert said. “These neighbors are already looking at commercial entities at this time. This is just going to change it slightly and give you still a park-like feature.”

According to Mayor Curt Skoog, nine votes are required to deny the rezone request. The council then voted unanimously to deny the rezone request.

Councilmember Jeff Cox said he’s concerned the project could negatively impact neighboring property owners.

“Our job is to say better and higher use for who? The people who live next to this have rights too. The developer does, but so do the people next to it. This to me isn’t a close call. We get a lot of close calls up here, in my opinion this isn’t one of them,” Cox said.

On Monday, the council also unanimously voted to deny the revised preliminary site plan and special use permit requested by the developer.