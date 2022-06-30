OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Our love of sports is being examined as a way to help this Kansas City suburb grow.

It’s part of a larger strategy to help the city lure more visitors.

Visit Overland Park is starting a sports tourism study in partnership with the Huddle Up group, a national tourism consultant.

The goal is to develop a playbook that will help Overland Park grow, develop and service the more than 20 sports and event venues located in the city.

Overland Park developed its Scheels Soccer Complex with visitors in mind.

It’s become home to tournaments that bring in families and fans from across the nation.

“One of the great things about tourism is you are inviting people to come visit your community,” Warren Wilkinson, president of Visit Overland Park, said. “And a person is going to visit a place before they come to live or work. There’s a saying that if you build a place where people want to visit, you will build a place where people want to live. And if you build a place where people want to live, you will build a place where people want to work. It’s all intertwined.”

Overland Park this year hosted a world amateur pickleball tournament, which also attracted lots of spectators.

Nearly $40-billion in annual spending is tied to the American sports tourism industry, Wilkinson said.

Visit Overland Park wants to make sure the city’s sports facilities continue to have a strong economic impact on prosperity in the rest of the community.

