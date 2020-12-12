Overland Park to review plans for Whataburger location this week; 3 more metro sites in the works

Whataburger shares plans for a 3,751-square-foot restaurant in Overland Park. (Photo courtesy Castles Design Group via the City of Overland Park)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Before much longer, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could well have a new option for post-game victory celebrations.

The Texas native tweeted in November 2018 about his desire for a Whataburger restaurant in Kansas City. In June, the San Antonio-based burger chain officially announced its plans to expand into the market, but it provided no information on specific locations.

Now, the Overland Park Planning Commission is set to review a preliminary plan for a 3,751-square-foot drive-thru Whataburger restaurant near the corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road on Dec. 14.

Originally submitted to city staff in late October, Whataburger would replace a closed Salty Iguana restaurant at 8420 W. 135th St. in the Overland Pointe Marketplace shopping center.

The restaurant appears to be the first of four planned Whataburger locations in the area to turn up at a city meeting, per a review of meeting agendas and minutes.

