OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park will soon take steps toward upgrading the farmers’ market pavilion on Marty Street.

On Monday during the committee of the whole meeting, council members directed city staff to negotiate an agreement with a developer to solicit public feedback on the proposed project.

In September, the Downtown Overland Park Partnership (DOPP) proposed a potential redesign of the downtown corridor from 79th to 80th streets.

Later that month, the city issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the potential redesign of the farmers’ market and received four proposals in October. On Monday the committee selected Copaken Brooks as the recommended private developer for the farmers market project.

Overland Park Farmers Market property

Copaken Brooks development plan

Copaken Brooks’ proposal includes both an open air and closed air market space, a new parking structure and potential office space.

Councilmember Scott Hamblin questioned if city staff have addressed any conflicts of interest because Copaken Brooks’ concept plan lists Overland Park Planning Commission member Steve Troester as a development team member.

“We are confident that we will avoid all conflicts of interest,” Mayor Curt Skoog said.

The city currently budgets approximately $5.4 million for the 2022-2023 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) for design and reconstruction of the farmers’ market.

The Overland Park City Council will review a public engagement agreement with Copaken Brooks at the next regular council meeting on April 18. Any pre-development agreement for the proposed project would be voted on by the city council at a later date.