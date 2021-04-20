Overland Park’s Prairiefire to see several new restaurant, commercial tenets this year

If an Amazon Fresh location is coming to Prairiefire, as filings hint at, it will have two other retailers joining it as new tenants in the giant Overland Park development.

Construction continues on the 56-acre development’s future locations for Andy’s Frozen Custard and Chicken N Pickle, which are expected to be complete in August and November, respectively, Merrill Cos. LLC President Fred Merrill Jr. told the Kansas City Business Journal.

Grading also is underway for other coming commercial components of Prairiefire’s second phase, located between Nall and Lamar avenues, south of 135th Street.

These include a two-story, drive-thru location for Messenger Coffee Co., plus a new branch for OakStar Bank in a 24,000-square-foot office building.

“We are extremely excited about the quality of these new additions to Prairiefire,” Merrill said. “It is a reflection of how these users see the success of Prairiefire now and going forward.”