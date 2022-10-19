The $97.5 million Promontory mixed-use development in Overland Park will open its latest component this fall.

Launch Development Inc. plans to open SERV, Promontory’s recreation and dining components, in the next seven weeks. Included are six pickleball courts in a 14,520 square-foot building, plus two more courts outdoors; a 5,185-square-foot dining area; seven shipping containers with food and retail operators; a performance stage; and a large TV.

All the elements are on a 25-acre site near 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue. Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant, which specializes in Nashville-style fried chicken, recently said it would open near SERV at 9097 Metcalf Ave.

SERV’s construction timeline was accelerated to keep the final phase of Promontory on track to begin early next year. Last week, the Overland Park City Council approved Launch Development’s final development plan, which will include a four-story, 250-unit apartment building in place of Half Price Books.

Over the summer, Half Price Books vacated the building, and demolition has begun. The site will be razed by Jan. 1, developers said.