‘Overwhelming’ demand leads Waldo ramen eatery to reopen with refreshed menu

Boru Ramen Bar, 500 W. 75th St. in Kansas City, is making a comeback. In addition to a revamped menu, it also will reopen with a new name: Boru Asian Eatery. (Photo: ADAM VOGLER I KCBJ)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boru Ramen Bar is making a comeback, but with a slightly different twist. In addition to a revamped menu, it also will reopen with a new name: Boru Asian Eatery.

Co-founders Domhnall Molloy and Andy Lock shuttered the restaurant in June due to pandemic-related financial challenges. Prior to the pandemic, it had been a “fairly successful” restaurant, Molloy said.

But in recent months, it faced several setbacks: government mandates that shuttered dine-in operations at area restaurants, occupancy restrictions and temporarily closing due to employees testing positive for Covid-19. Plus, the summer months traditionally are slower for the restaurant, because patrons associate its steaming noodles and broth with colder weather, co-founder Molloy said.

When Boru Ramen Bar closed permanently, however, an “overwhelming” number of people lamented the closing and nudged the owners to bring it back — even if it was simply a return to popup ramen nights at sister restaurant Summit Grill.

