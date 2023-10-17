A quartet of buildings at 31st and Main streets has been listed for sale, about a year after the Kansas City Council gave them a reprieve from the wrecking ball with a rare historic designation against an owner’s wishes.

PriceMgmtCo., led by Doug Price, recently put the four structures and surrounding land parcels northeast of 31st and Main on the market through Clemons Real Estate.

The sale listing includes a $3.5 million asking price and touts the potential for the 1.25-acre site to become a redevelopment opportunity that makes use of existing historic elements.

In October 2022, the City Council established the 31st & Main Historic District, putting the four buildings on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places after outcry from neighbors and Historic Kansas City about a predemolition inspection request from PriceMgmtCo. that spring.

The district includes the corner’s historic Ward and Jeserich buildings, respectively built in 1905 and 1888 at 3035-37 and 3041-45 Main, as well as two connector buildings, the Union Hill Commons atrium at 3039 Main and a commercial stretch at 6-10 E. 31st St.

The city’s designation functionally blocks demolition for three years, which is how long their owner would have to wait to tear them down, if the city’s Historic Preservation Commission were to deny the certificate of appropriateness that now is required as a prerequisite.

The only property Kansas City officials previously put on the local register over its owner’s opposition was Union Station in 1986.

