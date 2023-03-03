An Austin, Texas-based lodging real estate investment trust plans to sell a historic Country Club Plaza hotel. The purchaser’s name was not disclosed.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. bought the 123-room Courtyard Kansas City Country Club Plaza as part of a $163 million, five-property deal in 2017 from Orlando, Florida-based Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

According to a Monday earnings release, Summit is under contract to sell the 123-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 160-room Residence Inn hotel in the Midtown area of Atlanta for $50.5 million.

The sales price represents a 3.9% capitalization rate based on the portfolio’s net operating income after a 4% reserve for furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) for the year ended Dec. 31, the release said. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

The Kansas City hotel, 4600 Mill Creek Parkway, originally opened as the Park Lane Apartments in 1925. It was designed in Mission and Spanish Colonial architectural styles, according to the hotel’s website.

