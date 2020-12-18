Owners of new Overland Park restaurant address challenges of opening during a pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brothers Kevin and Kerry Goebel are one of the few “crazy ones” to open a restaurant during a pandemic, Kevin Goebel said.

“At the end of the day, we had that level of confidence in what we were offering,” he said.

The two brothers, along with business partners Kasim Hardaway and Nam Cu, opened Cultivare Greens & Grains in July at 13366 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

The health-focused, fast-casual restaurant packs in flavor and uses high-quality ingredients sourced from local suppliers. Menu staples include salads, soups, grain bowls and appetizers such as hummus and vegetable spring rolls.

“It’s been different. We’ve done a number of restaurant openings over the last 10 years, and this has been unlike all the rest in a number of different ways,” Kerry Goebel said.

One challenge has been finding employees, despite rising unemployment. Some qualified workers aren’t willing to risk working in a restaurant setting or now have child care issues due to remote learning.