A $250 million Lee’s Summit mixed-use that dates back more than a decade is scheduled to open its focal sports complex in the spring, with more construction and city approvals waiting in the wings.

For some time, the team behind the Paragon Star has invested in mass grading, roads and underground utilities at the 190-acre project site, which straddles Lee’s Summit’s border with Kansas City northeast of Interstate 470 and View High Drive. Much of the progress so far has not been visible to passersby.

“Most people driving by, they’re like, ‘Are you guys doing anything over there?’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, but that $30 million worth of infrastructure is in the ground and you’re now able to see it,'” said Bill Brown, president of Spectrum Strategies LLC, who is spearheading Paragon Star with master developer Phillip “Flip” Short.

But more recently, project activity has amped up and is poised for more momentum through the year. For starters, Paragon Star anticipates completing remaining infrastructure for its sports complex in time to open the 10 multisport artificial turf fields in mid- to late April.

Anchoring the sports complex will be Kansas City Scott Gallagher, which last month announced plans to use Paragon Star as its home venue as it competes in the 2023 Women’s Premier Soccer League season.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.