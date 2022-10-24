BLUE SPRINGS, Mo — It’s the time of year when strange things can be just a little more unsettling.

That’s when Apex Paranormal steps in to investigate events that aren’t easily explained.

This October, the group is investigating the Dillingham-Louis House and The Chicago-Alton Hotel in Blue Springs.

A couple named Morgan and Melvina Dillingham owned the home in the 1800’s. It has belonged to the Blue Springs Historical Society since the 1970s.

Members of the Historical Society report seeing shadows, poltergeist, and other unexplained moments in the house.

“What’s exciting for us is that it’s a chance for people to come, for us to share our passion, for them to ask questions about the paranormal, and what we find is people are really into it,” Elijah Buchhotz, Apex Paranormal, said.

Investigators say the history of the house is part of the fun.

Apex Paranormal is hosting paranormal tours leading up to Halloween and report people on some of the tours also report seeing lights and hearing footsteps in the house.

“We kinda go floor by floor where we share a little bit of history, we share the ghost stories, not just the stories of urban legend, but things that we have actually experienced and encountered when we’ve investigated here,” Buchhotz said.

Tickets are required for the tour, or to be part of the ghost hunt planned for Oct. 28-29.

If you can’t make it to Blue Springs, Apex Paranormal is holding tours and investigations at two other Kansas City this October.

Teams plan to go on ghost hunts at the Harris Kearney Civil War Home in Kansas City, the Shoal Creek Ghost Town in Kansas City. Both events take place Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Apex Paranormal investigated the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph earlier this month.

They’ve also traveled the country investigating reported paranormal activity, including the Conjuring House in Rhode Island.

The nonprofit also has a show called Apex Chronicles that streams on Paraflixx. The group will air a new episode showing footage of the only time they’ve ever been forced out of a location halfway through an investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.