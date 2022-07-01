PARKVILLE, Mo. — Two weeks after a tractor trailer severely damaged Parkville’s farmers market, the city’s mayor says it’s time to rebuild.

Mayor Dean Katerndahl says the city was already working on plans to replace the 30-year-old structure when it was damaged.

The Board of Aldermen and the Parkville park board plan to hold a work session on July 13. Preliminary concepts for a new farmers market will be discussed at that time.

The meeting is open to the public. It is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

In Parkville’s monthly newsletter, Katerndahl emphasized this is a first step and city leaders have some important decisions to make over the coming months. The largest may be balancing the needs of the community and the farmers that use the market with the funding that is available for the project.

Katerndahl said while insurance will cover some of the costs, it will not be enough to fully replace the structure.

A tractor-trailer hit the roof of the Parkville Farmers Market Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

A tractor-trailer hit the roof of the Parkville Farmers Market Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

A tractor-trailer hit the roof of the Parkville Farmers Market Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

A tractor-trailer hit the roof of the Parkville Farmers Market Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

A tractor-trailer hit the roof of the Parkville Farmers Market Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Coy Taylor/WDAF-TV)

The city said a tractor trailer hit the north side of the structure June 13. It was the second time in two months that a truck hit the building. A different driver also hit the building in April, just days before the farmers market was scheduled to open for the season.

Following the damage, the city moved the event to a new location.

The Parkville Farmers Market now holds the Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning markets in the parking lot between East Street and Main Street. The location is in downtown Parkville, south of the railroad tracks.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.