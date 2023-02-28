Party City Holdco Inc. is auctioning off 12 of its leases in six states — including one in the Kansas City area.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based party goods and Halloween specialty retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-January as part of a pre-negotiated restructuring.

According to a bankruptcy auction flyer, the 10,000-square-foot store at 541 E. Markey Parkway in Belton is among the leases being auctioned.

A local employee confirmed that the Cass County store is set to close March 16 and that its merchandise is being sold at 10% to 20% off.

A&G Real Estate Partners LLC, a Melville, New York-based real estate advisory and services firm, lists an annual base rent of $92,500 for the location in the Belton Gateway retail center.

