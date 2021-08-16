Patrick Mahomes drops details of first signature shoe with Adidas

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just dropped the details of his first signature shoe with Adidas on Instagram and Twitter.

The video Mahomes posted shows him working out and throwing a football wearing the green, white, and black shoe called Mahomes 1 Impact FLX.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning,” Mahomes added as a caption.

He also wrote that “Go Time” is August 23, the anticipated date when the shoe will be available.

While this is Mahomes’ first signature show with the company, he already has a “Mahomes Collection” with Adidas. It includes socks and football cleats.

Mahomes signed an endorsement deal with Adidas in 2017. The Chief’s star quarterback also unveiled a new logo last week. That logo is trademarked by Adidas