KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adidas and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drop a surprise for Kansas City Royals fans.

On Opening Day, Adidas unveiled a new colorway for Mahomes’ signature shoe line.

Fans can look at the shoe with its royal blue, cloud white, and team light blue to instantly recognize the Kansas City Royals.

Mahomes joined the Royals ownership group in 2020, and has attended previous Opening Day games at Kauffman Stadium.

Technically the shoes are also the team colors of Sporting KC, in which Mahomes also is a part owner.

The Mahomes 1 Impact FLX baseball shoe retails for $140 from Adidas. The shoe is also available in red, black, and white which are the colors of both the Texas Red Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In honor of daughter Sterling Skye’s second birthday, Adidas also dropped a sky blue option last month.