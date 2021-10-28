PETA pitches a new idea, asks MLB to stop using the term ‘bullpen’

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak holds the ball between pitches during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW YORK — The animal rights organization PETA is pitching a new idea, hoping it will get some traction during the World Series.

PETA is asking Major League Baseball to do away with the term “bullpen.” In baseball the bullpen is the area where relief pitchers warm up before coming into the game. PETA says the term also refers to the holding area where bulls a kept before being slaughtered.

PETA says bullpen should be replaced by a modern, friendly term and suggests changing the bullpen’s name to the “arm barn.”

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” Tracy Reiman, PETA Executive Vice President, said. “PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

Baseball fans have many theories about why the term bullpen is used in baseball, including PETA’s argument. But others claim the term has nothing to do with animals. That story is that a reporter or an announcer started using the term because Bull Durham tobacco had ads in every ballpark in the early 1900s. Some pitchers used the shade of the signs to warm up.