The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel that embrace the building’s historic charm while adding modern elegance.

The Excelsior Springs hotel’s makeover included expanding the spa area from 18,000 to 28,000 square feet, making it the largest hotel spa in the Midwest, Spa Director Marissa Krems said.

The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs (Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs (Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs (Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

Horizon Hotel Group, which owns The Elms, “always had a vision that we were going to be the No. 1 wellness hotel and spa in the Midwest. That was their goal when they purchased us,” Krems said.

The makeover added a sanctuary space for guests to unwind that serves teas, cocktails and seasonal snacks. Other additions include three new treatment rooms, a mud bar, halotherapy salt cave and two VIP spa suites that can be reserved for groups, such as bachelorette and birthday parties.

It’s now one of five spas in the U.S., Krems said, to have a heated quartz table that guests can lie on while receiving a massage and “sound healing,” which involves vibrating Tibetan singing bowls being placed on the body.