PHOTOS: Get an inside look at Plexpod’s new coworking space in downtown Kansas City

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • plexpod kansas city
    Plexpod Flashcube (Photo courtesy Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)
  • plexpod kansas city
    Plexpod Flashcube (Photo courtesy Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)
  • plexpod kansas city
    Plexpod Flashcube (Photo courtesy Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

The newly renovated Flashcube luxury apartment building has an extra amenity: a Plexpod coworking space.

Built in 1974 for Commerce Bank, the Flashcube building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and underwent a $70 million redevelopment by Worcester Investments. Designed by Kansas City-based Clockwork Architecture + Design, the Plexpod space at 720 Main St. has approximately 40,000-square-feet of space on two floors.

Plexpod Flashcube members have access to the apartments’ numerous amenities, which include a game room, indoor soccer field, dog park, indoor basketball court and rock climbing wall. 

The coworking space offers a variety of membership levels. Open desks start at $100 a month, and private desks are priced between $350-450 a month. Anyone can purchase a day pass for $20. Student memberships are available for free.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News