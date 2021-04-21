PHOTOS: Get an inside look at Plexpod’s new coworking space in downtown Kansas City

The newly renovated Flashcube luxury apartment building has an extra amenity: a Plexpod coworking space.

Built in 1974 for Commerce Bank, the Flashcube building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and underwent a $70 million redevelopment by Worcester Investments. Designed by Kansas City-based Clockwork Architecture + Design, the Plexpod space at 720 Main St. has approximately 40,000-square-feet of space on two floors.

Plexpod Flashcube members have access to the apartments’ numerous amenities, which include a game room, indoor soccer field, dog park, indoor basketball court and rock climbing wall.

The coworking space offers a variety of membership levels. Open desks start at $100 a month, and private desks are priced between $350-450 a month. Anyone can purchase a day pass for $20. Student memberships are available for free.