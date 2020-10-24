PHOTOS: Get an inside look at the metro’s newest coworking facility, Spark Kansas City

Spark KC, a new coworking space in downtown Kansas City. (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

Spark KC, a new coworking space in downtown Kansas City. (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

Spark KC, a new coworking space in downtown Kansas City. (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spark Kansas City isn’t a run-of-the-mill office space.

For starters, the two-level coworking facility’s entrance sits at the bottom of the Two Light luxury apartment high-rise at 1475 Walnut St. in Downtown.

And its modern and funky vibe incorporates nods to Kansas City, including a two-story mural by local artist JT Daniels that depicts seven innovators. Most have local ties, including Tech N9ne, Walt Disney and Clara Stover, co-founder of chocolate maker Russell Stover. Also featured is jazz pianist and composer Mary Lou Williams.

The facility wanted to feature innovators from all walks for life, said Shervonne Cherry, director of community and partnerships for Spark Coworking, which also has a location in Baltimore.

The 15,000-square-foot space features dedicated and nondedicated desks, 36 private offices for one to five people and three suites for 10 to 15 people. Spark also offers $15 day passes. It can accommodate as many as 144 members and has commitments for 30% of its space.

Read more about Spark Kansas City’s coworking features — plus added perks it offers — in the Kansas City Business Journal. A subscription may be required.