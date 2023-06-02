KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City gem is celebrating a century of community and entertainment.
A lot has changed in the metro since crews built the Country Club Plaza, but the fountains and architecture is still much the same.
Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections provided the following pictures to show the Plaza over the decades.
The Plaza’s Centennial Celebration is planned Saturday in honor of the milestone.
The fun begins at 11 a.m. at the Central Parking Lot behind Classic Cup. The restaurant will also provide food and drinks, including Plaza Punch and pulled pork sandwiches.
Live music will entertain visitors who decide to take part in a community painting project, or check out the photo boots, caricature artists and specials offered at shops and businesses throughout the shopping district.