KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City gem is celebrating a century of community and entertainment.

A lot has changed in the metro since crews built the Country Club Plaza, but the fountains and architecture is still much the same.

Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections provided the following pictures to show the Plaza over the decades.

An undated photo shows the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows Emery, Bird, Thayer, on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows Halls that used to be open at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows what is now the Mill Creek Park fountain on the Country Club Plaza. (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows what is now the Mill Creek Park Fountain at the Country Club Plaza. (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows a Country Club Plaza sign showing distances to Kansas City’s sister cities. (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows the skyline of the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collecitons)

An undated photo shows outside tables and umbrellas at a Country Club Plaza restaurant. (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows a child watching musicians on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows a crowd fathered on a Country Club Plaza Bridge for a special event. (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows a crowd fathered on a Country Club Plaza Bridge for a special event. (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows the Country Club Plaza under construction in Kansas City (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows the Woolworth’s store once located in the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

An undated photo shows people standing in front of flags at a location in the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. (PHOTO provided by Kansas City Public Library, Missouri Valley Special Collections)

The Plaza’s Centennial Celebration is planned Saturday in honor of the milestone.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. at the Central Parking Lot behind Classic Cup. The restaurant will also provide food and drinks, including Plaza Punch and pulled pork sandwiches.

Live music will entertain visitors who decide to take part in a community painting project, or check out the photo boots, caricature artists and specials offered at shops and businesses throughout the shopping district.