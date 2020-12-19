PHOTOS: Take an inside look at 46 Penn Centre, new 14-story office tower near Kansas City’s Plaza

Kansas City-based Block Real Estate Services LLC recently moved into 46 Penn Centre, which they developed. (Photo courtesy of Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

CrossFirst Bank is one of several companies that has currently signed on as a tenant at 46 Penn Centre. (Photo courtesy of Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

The new 46 Penn Centre building look out over the Country Club Plaza/ (Photo courtesy of Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Covid-19 vaccines are disseminated across the metro area, Ken Block expects office deal velocity to amp back up.

“I can’t tell you how many deals are out there right now, sitting out there, waiting for someone at the top to say, ‘OK, we feel comfortable that we can open that office,'” the managing principal of Block Real Estate Services LLC told the Kansas City Business Journal.

One of the Kansas City-based developer and commercial real estate firm’s defining developments now peers over the Country Club Plaza skyline, with 96,000 square feet of Kansas City office space left to accommodate those deals while creating what Block described as a “focal point” for the city at large.

The recently opened 46 Penn Centre office tower at 4622 Pennsylvania Ave. involved fastidious planning in the years leading up to and following its October 2017 groundbreaking. The result, Block said, is a “spectacular” Class A project designed to simultaneously stand out and blend in at 46th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.