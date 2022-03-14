KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March 14 is also known as Pi Day, you know as in 3.14159265359, or the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Just because you may not be a math wiz doesn’t mean you shouldn’t celebrate the day by cashing in on some cheap pie deals.

Cicis Pizza

Dive into Cicis Pizza for an all-you-can-eat buffet on Pi Day. It will only cost you $3.14 for an adult.

The offer is available for dine-in at Cicis locations on March 14 only.

Domino’s Pizza

Get a $3 tip if you order your pizza online and pick it up yourself.

The deal is good on any order through May 22. You’ll get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on another carryout order of $5 or more.

Hen House

Hen House is selling slices of Tippins pies for $3.14.

Honey Baked Ham

Pi Day isn’t just about Pizza.

Print a coupon and cash it in for $3.14 off an Apple Caramel Walnut Pie.

The coupon is required for orders in store, or use a coupon code if ordering online.

Hy-Vee

If you subscribe to Hy-Vee texts, check you text messages.

You’ll see an alert for a single-topping Take & Bake pizza from gas station locations for $3.14. Limit 2. Click on the link provided in the text to show a bar code to scan at checkout.

Valid March 14 only.

McDonald’s

Grab a free pie when you spend at least $1 and order through the McDonald’s app.

Whole Foods

You’re in luck if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Members get $3.14 off large cherry or apple pies at Whole Foods Market bakeries.

The deal is good only in stores and only on March 14.

7-Eleven

Grab a whole pizza for $3.14 in store through 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs or order through the 7NOW® delivery app. Limit 2 per customer while supplies last. Fees apply to delivery orders.

Read more about the pizza deal here.

