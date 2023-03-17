KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Patrick’s Day revelers are feeling the impact of inflation across the U.S.

Personal finance site, FinanceBuzz, compiled prices of Guinness in every state to find out where people will pay the most, and the least, for a pint of the popular beer.

The researchers determined the average price for a pint of Guinness in the U.S. is $6.96, nearly 4% higher than it was last year.

People in California are paying the highest Guinness prices, forking over an average of $8.95, for each glass. Washington, D.C., Nevada, Florida, and Massachusetts each have average prices over $8 a pint.

People planning to enjoy a Guinness or two in the Kansas City area, may want to consider having drinks on the Missouri side of the state line.

FinanceBuzz found people buying rounds of Guinness in Missouri will pay some of the lowest prices in the country.

In Kansas, the analysis determined a pint of Guinness averages $6.50. In Missouri, that same glass costs an average of 60 cents less, or $5.90 a pint.

Only Alabama and West Virginia have costs cheaper than Missouri.

See how all states rank in the full analysis at FinanceBuzz.com.